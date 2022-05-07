'Pasadena lost a true legend,' popular country music singer Mickey Gilley passes away

article

Pasadena residents and country music fans are in mourning after popular singer Mickey Gilley passed away Saturday.

Mayor Jeff Wagner shared the disappointing news on social media calling the King of Honky Tonk a "true legend."

"It was my great honor to know this man most of my life," he said. His talent and larger-than-life personality helped ignite a new interest in country music as he introduced the world to Pasadena through his dance hall and "Urban Cowboy" in 1980."

The country-western legend was 86. It's unclear how Gilley died, but a week before, he posted on his Facebook page that he had to cancel some shows due to some health issues.

"The last couple of weeks, my energy level and some health issues kept me from being 100% at my shows. So, I’ve been seeking doctors to get me back on track," Gilley noted. "I certainly don’t like to cancel at the last minute, but unfortunately I had to make the late decision this weekend."

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.