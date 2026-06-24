Firefighters battle massive industrial warehouse fire in Pinellas Park

The Brief Pinellas Park firefighters are battling a warehouse fire along 107th Circle North. The fire chief said they called for a second alarm to bring in more crews to help battle the blaze. Crews are using defensive operations to combat the flames and are expected to remain at the scene for a long time.



Firefighters responded to a major fire at an industrial warehouse in Pinellas Park.

Industrial warehouse fire

What we know:

The fire sparked at 107th Circle North.

According to Pinellas Park Fire Chief Andrew Hughes, the sheer size of the blaze forced emergency officials to trigger a second alarm to bring more firefighters to the scene.

Emergency crews shifted into defensive operations to manage the flames. FOX 13's photographer on the scene saw Pinellas Park, Largo and Lealman crews on scene.

Clearwater emergency response

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the warehouse fire.

It is also unknown if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire or if any injuries have been reported.

Managing flames

What's next:

The fire chief said that they are trying to manage the flames and expect to remain at the facility for a while.