Firefighters battle massive industrial warehouse fire in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Firefighters responded to a major fire at an industrial warehouse in Pinellas Park.
Industrial warehouse fire
What we know:
The fire sparked at 107th Circle North.
According to Pinellas Park Fire Chief Andrew Hughes, the sheer size of the blaze forced emergency officials to trigger a second alarm to bring more firefighters to the scene.
Emergency crews shifted into defensive operations to manage the flames. FOX 13's photographer on the scene saw Pinellas Park, Largo and Lealman crews on scene.
Clearwater emergency response
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the warehouse fire.
It is also unknown if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire or if any injuries have been reported.
Managing flames
What's next:
The fire chief said that they are trying to manage the flames and expect to remain at the facility for a while.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Clearwater fire chief, who explained how emergency crews are tackling the second-alarm blaze in Clearwater.