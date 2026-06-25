Detroit Lions player denied bond in connection with armed robbery, kidnapping case in Tampa

The Brief Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold turned himself in Wednesday night in connection with a violent Tampa armed robbery and kidnapping case. Investigators say Arnold orchestrated the incident in February where three teens were held at gunpoint. Prosecutors say the case involves six other defendants who are connected to Arnold.



Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold appeared before a judge in Hillsborough County Thursday afternoon, after he was taken into custody in connection with an armed robbery and kidnapping in Tampa.

Police say the incident is linked to a theft at an Airbnb that Arnold rented in Largo.

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Terrion Arnold's arrest in Tampa

What we know:

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold turned himself in to the Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County Wednesday evening. The 23-year-old NFL player faces three counts of kidnapping, three counts of armed robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Pictured: Terrion Arnold. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

This stems from an alleged attack on Feb. 4, where police say three men in their late teens were held at gunpoint and pistol-whipped at an apartment in Tampa. Investigators believe Arnold served as the main conspirator in the targeted assault in the 14000 block of North 46th Street in Tampa.

Six other suspects, who prosecutors say are connected to Arnold, were arrested in this case back in February and March, including:

Arianna Del Valle, 19: Three counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping.

Jasmine Randazzo, 19: Three counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping.

Lyndell Hudson II, 26: Three counts of armed robbery, three counts of armed kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Christion Williams, 24: Three counts of armed robbery, three counts of armed kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Boakai Hilton, Jr., 23: Three counts of kidnapping and three counts of armed robbery.

Freddie Hughes, 27: Three counts of kidnapping and three counts of armed robbery.

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What they're saying:

"I don't care if you play for the NFL or you're a sanitation worker," Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said. "No one is above the law and no one has the right to take the law into their own hands."

Pictured: Six other suspect arrested in the Tampa armed robbery and kidnapping case.

The other side:

A representative for Arnold said he voluntarily surrendered because of the outstanding arrest warrant in Tampa. They released the following statement after his arrest late Wednesday evening:

"Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence.

There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences.

Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."

Tampa robbery and kidnapping case

The backstory:

Investigators say Arnold had rented an Airbnb in Largo with other friends, including some of the other suspects. Police said valuables and luxury items worth more than $250,000 belonging to Arnold were stolen from the Airbnb on February 1.

RELATED: Fifth suspect arrested in Tampa kidnapping, armed robbery linked to home rented by Detroit Lions player: TPD

The NFL player believed that he knew the men who were responsible for the theft. Tampa police said Arnold and Hilton directed Randazzo and Del Valle to lure one of the men to an apartment in Tampa.

Pictured: Terrion Arnold.

When the victims arrived around midnight on Feb. 4, Williams and Hudson ambushed them from inside a closet. The teens were held at gunpoint, battered, and pistol-whipped while Del Valle streamed the assault to Arnold, Hilton and Hughes.

According to investigators, Arnold ordered them to go inside, where the suspects stole property from the victims before forcing them to leave at around 1:40 a.m.

Tampa police later confirmed that the three teenage victims were completely innocent and had no involvement in the original theft of Arnold's personal property at the home rented in Largo.

Terrion Arnold's first court appearance

Local perspective:

Arnold appeared in court in Hillsborough County via video conference Thursday afternoon. Arnold's attorney, Timothy Jansen said Arnold absolutely denies these allegations.

Pictured: Terrion Arnold during his first court appearance in Tampa.

"In reviewing the pre-trial detention order and the charges, it appears that much, if not, all of these charges against my client rely on the testimony of two co-defendants who entered pleas recently," Jansen said. "We would ask that the court have the government give us a copy of those pleas prior to the detention hearing, because we believe it may be Brady material, and we would also ask that their prior statements that were made when they were arrested be disclosed."

The judge denied this request at this time.

What's next:

Arnold will remain behind bars until his pre-trial detention hearing set for Monday morning.

Where charges for six other suspects stand

Dig deeper:

The six other suspects were arrested in the armed robbery and kidnapping by Tampa police between February 4 and March 21. Randazzo and Del Valle pleaded guilty on Wednesday.