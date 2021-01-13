Pasco announces new COVID-19 vaccine signups today

Pasco County has announced that doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to 250 more elderly residents this week.

A shipment of 500 doses is expected, but the county already has a waiting list of 250 people. A county spokesperson says those on the waitlist will receive an email with information on how to book their appointments when the booking system opens.

Those already on the waitlist should check their email and spam or junk folders for an email from "CDR Maguire," the vendor the county is working with to handle reservations.

The remaining 250 appointments will be available for general booking at 2 p.m. when the booking system goes live.

The county says if waitlist residents have not made their appointment by 5 p.m. today, their slots will also be made available for general booking.

Appointments can be scheduled:

Online at www.patientportalfl.com

By phone at (844) 770-8548

If you call and the appointments are full, you will be told to go online and pre-register for future appointments or call back when appointments are available.

The vaccines will be administered at St. Leo University, located at 33701 State Road 52 in St. Leo, on Friday, January 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pasco County says to visit its COVID-19 Vaccinations Frequently Asked Questions page for more information.

LINK: COVID-19 vaccine distribution information in Tampa Bay area counties