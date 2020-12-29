Manatee County COVID-19 vaccine distribution

As COVID-19 vaccines are distributed throughout the state of Florida, individual counties are beginning to release information about how and to whom the two-dose vaccine will be distributed.

In an executive order, Governor Ron DeSantis said the first phase of vaccine administration will prioritize long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older, and health care personnel with direct patient contact.

Starting Wednesday, December 30, 2020, the Florida Department of Health - Manatee County will offer COVID-19 vaccinations for the following people:

Seniors in the general public.

What you'll need to be vaccinated in Manatee County:

COVID-19 Vaccines in Florida:

On December 23, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Executive Order 20-315, which states: During this first phase of vaccine administration, all providers administering any COVID-19 vaccine shall only vaccinate the following populations:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

persons 65 years of age and older;

and health care personnel with direct patient contact.

Hospitals, however, also may vaccinate persons who they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

Governor DeSantis also announced that in addition to hospitals, county health departments will begin vaccinating individuals 65 and older in the coming weeks as supply permits. Each county health department will work directly with their community partners to notify the community when vaccine doses are available and will provide information about what will be needed to register for vaccination.

Florida has launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Report that will be updated daily at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. This report includes a breakdown of who has received the vaccine by age, race, sex and county.