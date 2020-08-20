Pasco Co. child and companion adult located, safe: Pasco SO

The A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert for a 3-year-old Holiday boy has been canceled after he and the man he was believed to be with were found.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said both were safe.

The boy was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Later that night, FDLE got involved in the search and a possible companion adult -- 48-year-old man Peter Rodriguez -- was identified.

His relationship to the boy was not disclosed.

Hours later, Pasco County officials said they had located the boy and Rodriguez.