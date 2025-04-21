Pasco County Animal Services suspends dog adoptions after respiratory disease outbreak

The Brief Pasco County Animal Services has suspended dog adoptions after a respiratory disease broke out among several of the dogs. Some dogs are exhibiting a dry, hacking cough, which is a common symptom of canine pneumovirus. For the next two weeks, Pasco County Animal Services will not accept any new dogs. Their hope is to resume normal operations May 3.



Dog adoptions at Pasco County Animal Services have been temporarily suspended after reported cases of canine pneumovirus, a highly contagious respiratory disease.

"We got a couple of tests back that were positive for canine pneumovirus. And so, we are running additional tests," Pasco County Animal Services Assistant Director Spencer Conover told FOX 13.

Employees are wearing extra protection as they work to separate dogs in the shelter as best they can.

Some dogs are exhibiting a dry, hacking cough, which is a common symptom of canine pneumovirus.

Canine pneumovirus is one example of a canine infectious respiratory disease or CIRD: "Short for that is kennel cough," Encinosa added.

Just last week, Hernando County Animal Services posted on Facebook that their shelter has seen an increase in canine infectious respiratory diseases (CIRD). We’ve reached out to them for comment and will let you know when we hear back.

Last month, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center confirmed it had an outbreak of canine pneumovirus.

However, as of Monday, officials said their dog operations are currently back to normal.

What they're saying:

"This is not the first time that our organization has dealt with canine pneumovirus, nor are we the only organization in our community dealing with it," Conover said. "This is something that is in our community."

What's next:

For the next two weeks, Pasco County Animal Services will not accept any new dogs. Their hope is to resume normal operations May 3.

Veterinarians suggest keeping your furry friends away from any dogs who are coughing.

"Other than that, try to keep up to date on the other vaccinations. We don't have a vaccine for this one. But it's certainly helpful if the dog is protected against canine Bordetella and distemper and some of the other diseases that make up this canine infectious respiratory syndrome," Encinosa said.

Experts told FOX 13 that canine pneumovirus doesn’t spread to cats or humans. So cat operations will continue at Pasco County Animal Services for the time being.

