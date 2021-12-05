Pasco County deputies investigating reported stabbing at auto parts store

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a reported victim after an individual said they stabbed someone at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store near Hudson.

The individual remained on scene, according to PCSO. However, deputies were unable to locate a victim.

PCSO says there is no threat to the public and they are searching for the person who was reportedly stabbed.

Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip on the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 21043644.

