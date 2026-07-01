Pasco County fawn rescue: Two baby deer recovering after surviving 500-acre wildfire

The Brief Two baby deer rescued from a wildfire in Pasco County are recovering at Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife and are expected to make full recoveries. One fawn was rescued by a Pasco County firefighter after becoming trapped in debris while crews battled a 500-acre wildfire near State Road 52 and Ehren Cutoff. Wildlife experts say people who find an apparently abandoned fawn should contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator before intervening because mother deer often leave their young alone during the day.



Two baby deer rescued from a wildfire that scorched hundreds of acres in Pasco County are recovering well at Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife in Odessa.

The fawns, now named Phoenix and Tala, were both injured during the wildfire that burned about 500 acres last week. Sanctuary volunteers say both animals were treated for minor injuries and burns and are now eating well and no longer require medication.

Pasco County fire rescue

What we know:

Phoenix was rescued by firefighter Cameron Hall, with Pasco County Fire Rescue, while crews were battling the wildfire near State Road 52 and Ehren Cutoff.

Hall said he spotted the frightened fawn trapped in debris near the fire scene.

A Pasco County Fire Rescue crew member carries a frightened fawn to safety away from a fast-moving wildfire near State Road 52 and Ehren Cutoff last week.

"When I got out, I noticed this little baby deer stuck in this [entanglement] of fence or brush," Hall said, adding firefighters provided immediate care after rescuing it. "We gave it some water. We did some oxygen for it to try to get it to relax, try to talk to it, everything like that."

A few days later, a family brought two additional fawns, believed to be twins, to Owl's Nest after rescuing them from the same wildfire area in Brooksville. One of the twin deer did not survive, but the other, now named Tala, continues to improve.

Wildfire wildlife dangers

What we don't know:

Rescue officials have not confirmed whether the mother deer survived the fast-moving flames or if they were displaced to neighboring areas. It remains unclear exactly how many other wild animals were harmed or killed during the multi-acre blaze.

A volunteer at Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife bottle-feeds Phoenix, a newborn fawn rescued from a 500-acre wildfire in Pasco County.

Fawn rescue sanctuary care

Why you should care:

Wildfires can pose significant dangers to wildlife, particularly newborn animals that are unable to flee on their own.

Kris Porter, director of Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife, believes the fawns in their care were likely born shortly before the fire and became separated from their mothers during the emergency.

"The problem is, with a fawn, they get left during the day. They roll into a ball and wait for mom," Porter said. "I think [Phoenix] was probably born within the 24 hours right there. So she didn't have a chance to come back."

Porter said the circumstances suggest the mothers may not have had an opportunity to return to their newborns because of the fast-moving fire.

A rescued newborn deer rests safely on the floorboards of a Pasco County Fire Rescue vehicle after being saved from a brush fire.

Florida wildlife safety guidance

Dig deeper:

Wildlife rehabilitators say many people mistakenly believe a lone fawn has been abandoned when, in reality, mother deer commonly leave their young hidden while they search for food.

Porter said professional guidance is important before attempting a rescue because wildlife experts can help determine whether an animal truly needs intervention.

Both Phoenix and Tala have shown encouraging signs of recovery since arriving at the sanctuary.

Sanctuary officials encourage anyone who finds a fawn alone in a yard or wooded area to contact a wildlife rehabilitation expert before taking action.

One of two recovering baby deer rests on a blanket at Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife in Odessa, Florida, following a destructive wildfire area rescue.

Animal sanctuary recovery plans

What's next:

Porter expects both fawns to continue recovering over the coming months before eventually becoming independent.

"We've been successful so far. It's a long process, but it's worth it. I mean, how could you say no to something this cute?" Porter said.

Hall said he was relieved to learn Phoenix is expected to recover fully.

"To learn the outcome that he is going to make it and make a full recovery. That's awesome," Hall said.