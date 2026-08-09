Bay Area trauma surgeon heads to Nigeria for fifth medical mission

The Brief Dr. Adeolu Adeboye, HCA Florida Bayonet Point trauma surgeon is preparing for his fifth medical mission to Nigeria since 2024. His team provides free medical, dental, eye, surgical, and pharmaceutical care to underserved communities. Four to five HCA Florida Bayonet Point medical professionals will join him on the September mission.



A Bay Area trauma surgeon is spending his vacation doing something very different from relaxing: providing free medical care to people in underserved communities in Nigeria.

Dr. Adeolu Adeboye, a trauma surgeon at HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, will travel to Ibadan, Nigeria, on September 20 for a six-day medical mission through his nonprofit, the Shekinah Global Healthcare Foundation.

Ibadan medical mission care

What we know:

Adeboye was born in Nigeria and says his connection to the country is part of what drives his work.

Through the Shekinah Global Healthcare Foundation and partnerships with organizations including Pro-Health International, Adeboye and teams of volunteer medical professionals have provided free care ranging from dental and eye services to surgeries and pharmaceuticals.

The teams have treated between 600 and 1,000 patients a day, with about 50 physicians and more than 100 volunteers participating in previous missions.

The upcoming trip will be Adeboye's fifth mission to Nigeria since 2024.

Free medical care outreach

Why you should care:

Adeboye says people in underserved communities can go years without treatment for conditions that could otherwise be treated early.

During one previous mission, his team treated a man who had allowed skin cancer to go untreated for five years. Adeboye says the patient was able to have surgery and return home the same day.

The foundation also trains local medical professionals and leaves donated medical equipment behind after its missions.

Future volunteer healthcare trips

What's next:

Four to five medical professionals from HCA Florida Bayonet Point will join Adeboye and other volunteers on the September trip. For some, it will be their first time traveling to Nigeria, and they are using their vacation time to volunteer.

Adeboye says the foundation is already looking ahead to its next mission, with Ghana a possible destination.

Bay Area doctor mission

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the full roster of local volunteer physicians participating in the trip. Exact future dates for potential missions to Ghana have also not been confirmed.