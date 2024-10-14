Pasco County providing food and water to hurricane victims

Press play above watch FOX 13 News:

Pasco County is looking to lessen the burden of Hurricane victims as residents continue to deal with widespread power outages and seek to reestablish normalcy in the aftermath of Milton and Helene.

Hurricanes Milton and Helene struck the Tampa Bay region hard over the past two weeks, leaving residents with widespread property damage and power outages. Pasco County was hit particularly hard, with local officials describing historical flooding in the area.

The county announced that three distribution points (PODs), open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, will provide free water and meals to storm victims until supplies last.

The POD locations include:

Hudson Library Parking Lot8012 Library Rd, Hudson

Dade City Fairgrounds Parking Lot36722 Co Rd 52, Dade City

St. Vincent DePaul Parking Lot4843 Mile Stretch, Holiday

Supplies are first come, first served, and residents of Pasco County are encouraged to follow the county’s social media pages for continued updates on the available storm-related resources.

