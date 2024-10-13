Expand / Collapse search

Watch: USPS trucks underwater in New Port Richey after Hurricane Milton

Published  October 13, 2024 5:35pm EDT
NEW PORT RICHEY - Hurricane Milton brought record rainfall to western Florida, with some parts of the region receiving up to 16 feet of rain from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. 

Pasco County, particularly the eastern side, saw New Port Richey as no exception and as water levels rose, roads around the community suffered heavy flooding. 

Watch USPS trucks staged on Little Road in Pasco County, which is underwater due to Hurricane Milton's flooding. 

USPS trucks underwater in New Port Richey after Hurricane Milton.

USPS trucks underwater in New Port Richey after Hurricane Milton. Courtesy: Amy Marinec

