Watch: USPS trucks underwater in New Port Richey after Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton brought record rainfall to western Florida, with some parts of the region receiving up to 16 feet of rain from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Pasco County, particularly the eastern side, saw New Port Richey as no exception and as water levels rose, roads around the community suffered heavy flooding.

Watch USPS trucks staged on Little Road in Pasco County, which is underwater due to Hurricane Milton's flooding.

