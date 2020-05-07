Pasco County graduations rescheduled for August

Traditional graduation ceremonies for Pasco county seniors that were originally scheduled for late May and early June have been rescheduled for August.

The ceremonies had to be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, which prohibit the gathering of large crowds.

In addition to a traditional ceremony in August, Pasco school officials will also have virtual graduation events that will be broadcast on the original date and time the traditional ceremonies were to have occurred.

The rescheduled traditional ceremonies are contingent on developments regarding COVID-19 and CDC recommendations.

Pasco County graduation dates:

Wednesday, August 5

Marchman Technical College at River Ridge High School, time TBD

Friday, August 7

Pasco High School, 7:30 p.m. at Pasco High Stadium

Monday, August 10

Pasco eSchool, 6:00 p.m. at River Ridge High School

Tuesday, August 11

Wendell Krinn Technical High School, 6:00 p.m. at Wendell Krinn Technical High

Wednesday, August 12

Gulf High School, 11:00 a.m. at Yuengling Center

Anclote High School, 3:00 p.m. at Yuengling Center

Cypress Creek High School, 7:00 p.m. at Yuengling Center

Thursday, August 13

River Ridge High School, 11:00 a.m. at Yuengling Center

Zephyrhills High School, 3:00 p.m. at Yuengling Center

Wiregrass Ranch High School, 7:00 p.m. at Yuengling Center

Friday, August 14

Hudson High School, 11:00 a.m. at Yuengling Center

Land O’Lakes High School, 3:00 p.m. at Yuengling Center

Wesley Chapel High School, 7:00 p.m. at Yuengling Center