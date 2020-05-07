Pasco County graduations rescheduled for August
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - Traditional graduation ceremonies for Pasco county seniors that were originally scheduled for late May and early June have been rescheduled for August.
The ceremonies had to be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, which prohibit the gathering of large crowds.
In addition to a traditional ceremony in August, Pasco school officials will also have virtual graduation events that will be broadcast on the original date and time the traditional ceremonies were to have occurred.
The rescheduled traditional ceremonies are contingent on developments regarding COVID-19 and CDC recommendations.
Pasco County graduation dates:
Wednesday, August 5
Marchman Technical College at River Ridge High School, time TBD
Friday, August 7
Pasco High School, 7:30 p.m. at Pasco High Stadium
Monday, August 10
Pasco eSchool, 6:00 p.m. at River Ridge High School
Tuesday, August 11
Wendell Krinn Technical High School, 6:00 p.m. at Wendell Krinn Technical High
Wednesday, August 12
Gulf High School, 11:00 a.m. at Yuengling Center
Anclote High School, 3:00 p.m. at Yuengling Center
Cypress Creek High School, 7:00 p.m. at Yuengling Center
Thursday, August 13
River Ridge High School, 11:00 a.m. at Yuengling Center
Zephyrhills High School, 3:00 p.m. at Yuengling Center
Wiregrass Ranch High School, 7:00 p.m. at Yuengling Center
Friday, August 14
Hudson High School, 11:00 a.m. at Yuengling Center
Land O’Lakes High School, 3:00 p.m. at Yuengling Center
Wesley Chapel High School, 7:00 p.m. at Yuengling Center
Saturday, August 15
Fivay High School, 9:00 a.m. at Yuengling Center
Sunlake High School, 1:00 p.m. at Yuengling Center
James W Mitchell High School, 6:00 p.m. at Yuengling Center