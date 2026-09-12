Pasco County holds inaugural Two Good Soles 5K for student drive
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A new 5K race in Pasco County is helping local students get the basic footwear they need for the school year.
Two Good Soles 5K
What we know:
Pasco County government and the United Way of Pasco County teamed up to launch the first Two Good Soles 5K at Sunwest Park in Hudson. The event served as a new way to engage the community and boost funding for the 11th annual Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks Drive. Every dollar raised during the race goes directly toward buying new shoes and socks for children in the community.
Organizers had local partners for collection efforts, so kids can enjoy school and sports. Over the past 11 years, the drive has collected more than 24,000 pairs of shoes and 58,000 pairs of socks.
Pasco County school support
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released the total amount of money raised or the number of participants who attended the inaugural 5K run.
The School Board of Pasco County collects the items at the end of October. Social workers then hand out the footwear to students whose families need assistance due to house fires, hurricanes or financial stress. Organizers noted that donations of shoes and socks in size nine and up are especially needed for older kids.
If you would like to donate, click here.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Support Services Director Paula Baracaldo, who detailed the history of the drive and community partnership, as well as Pasco County School Board Chair Colleen Beaudoin, who described the impact of donations on local students.