Pasco County holds inaugural Two Good Soles 5K for student drive

The Brief Pasco County launched its very first Two Good Soles 5K at Sunwest Park in Hudson to bring a different element to shoes and sock donations to Pasco students. Community members brought donations to benefit the 11th annual drive created to help children start the school year with confidence. The school board collects the items in late October, and social workers distribute them to local families needing basic support.



A new 5K race in Pasco County is helping local students get the basic footwear they need for the school year.

Two Good Soles 5K

What we know:

Pasco County government and the United Way of Pasco County teamed up to launch the first Two Good Soles 5K at Sunwest Park in Hudson. The event served as a new way to engage the community and boost funding for the 11th annual Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks Drive. Every dollar raised during the race goes directly toward buying new shoes and socks for children in the community.

Organizers had local partners for collection efforts, so kids can enjoy school and sports. Over the past 11 years, the drive has collected more than 24,000 pairs of shoes and 58,000 pairs of socks.

Pasco County school support

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the total amount of money raised or the number of participants who attended the inaugural 5K run.

The School Board of Pasco County collects the items at the end of October. Social workers then hand out the footwear to students whose families need assistance due to house fires, hurricanes or financial stress. Organizers noted that donations of shoes and socks in size nine and up are especially needed for older kids.

If you would like to donate, click here.