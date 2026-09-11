Manatee County suspect accused of stabbing teen arrested in woman's murder

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The Brief Manatee County deputies arrested Quazone Taylor, 34, in connection with the homicide of 44-year-old Starr Lashua. Authorities charged Taylor with second-degree murder after Lashua was found dead in a Bradenton backyard in August. Investigators linked the suspect to the murder scene while already holding him on attempted murder charges for stabbing a teen.



A suspect has been arrested in the death of a woman found in the backyard of a Manatee County home back in August.

Bradenton murder suspect identified

What we know:

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said detectives arrested Quazone Taylor, 34, with second-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Starr Lashua. He was served with an arrest warrant Friday at the Manatee County Jail, where he was already booked on an attempted murder charge in the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy.

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Detectives said he was arrested on August 24 after the teen was stabbed multiple times on August 18. During the stabbing investigation, officials said witness interviews and forensic evidence led them to Taylor for Lashua's death as well.

Detectives said he was hiding at a duplex in the 700 block of 59th Avenue East in Bradenton while wanted in connection with the stabbing.

Manatee County backyard death

The backstory:

MCSO first began investigating Lashua's death after her body was found decomposing in the backyard of a Manatee County home. Investigators said an autopsy determined Lashua died because of "homicidal violence."

Unanswered questions in murder probe

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released any other details about how Lashua was killed due to investigative reasons. No other details were released on Taylor's arrest in the teen stabbing.