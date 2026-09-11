Bail bondsman survives Wesley Chapel apartment ambush: 'Lucky to be alive'

The Brief A bail bondsman is recovering at a Tampa hospital after being shot six times during an ambush in Wesley Chapel. Pasco County deputies said the suspect was armed with rifles, shotguns and handguns before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Richard Halleck, 43, said he forgives the shooter despite suffering severe injuries in the attack.



A routine assignment turned into an ambush on Thursday morning for a bail bondsman in Wesley Chapel.

The 43-year-old Richard Halleck is recovering at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa.

"I'm lucky to be alive," he said. "I shouldn't be alive for how I got shot and what I got shot with."

Tampa bail bondsman shooting

What we know:

Around 12:58 a.m. Halleck and fellow bail bondsmen Nicholas Jeffords and Xavien Rullan tracked 29-year-old Henry Josena to the Enclave apartments in Wesley Chapel. Josena had failed to appear in Hillsborough County court on lewd and lascivious charges.

The bondsmen went to the apartment to take him into custody. Halleck says they identified themselves before entering the room where Josena was located.

Dark room ambush

What they're saying:

"When we opened the door, the room was dark and he ambushed me," he said. "He shot me six times with an AR-15."

Halleck miraculously managed to escape. His bulletproof vest stopped two rounds, while the other four tore through his side and back.

Rullan applied a tourniquet to Halleck as he was bleeding. Jeffords remained trapped inside the apartment throughout the incident.

Pasco County deputies arrived within a matter of minutes. Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco described the suspect as heavily armed.

"He had shotguns, he had rifles, and he had handguns," he said. "From the description of the deputy, they said it clearly looked like he was ready for something to happen, and it could have been way worse."

Sarah Knight is Halleck's sister-in-law and co-owner of several bail bond businesses. In a statement provided to FOX 13, she says her family is grateful their agents survived.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude that our agents, who are truly family to us, are alive and recovering," Knight said.

"We extend our deepest appreciation to the Sheriff’s Department and everyone who responded with courage and compassion. We also offer our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones grieving this tragic loss."

Standoff with Pasco deputies

The backstory:

As Halleck was airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital, authorities say Josena opened fire on the responding deputies. Two deputies suffered minor injuries throughout the shootout.

This standoff ended when Josena took his own life. He was discovered dead inside the apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff Nocco says a ballistic shield helped protect deputies from the gunfire.

"Thank God almighty that shield was there," he said. "Those rounds, unfortunately, projected off of it. Two of them were hurt."

Miraculous survival and forgiveness

Why you should care:

Halleck was left with bullets lodged in his neck and lower back. His doctor described his survival as nothing short of a miracle.

"It missed every single vital organ," he said. "It was just the grace of God."

Despite nearly losing his life, Halleck doesn’t hold any hatred towards the man who shot him.

"I forgive him, but this could have gone a completely different way," he concluded. "What happened is he decided to make a permanent solution for a temporary problem."

Road to recovery

What's next:

Halleck took his first steps on Friday afternoon. He hopes to return home to his wife and 10-year-old daughter by the end of the weekend.