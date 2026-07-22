Pasco County human-trafficking and prostitution ring leads to 8 arrests: Police

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The Brief Eight people were arrested during a four-day human trafficking and prostitution operation in Pasco County. The suspects face charges including human trafficking, soliciting prostitution and traveling to meet a minor. The Zephyrhills Police Department led the sting alongside St. Petersburg police and a regional task force.



Eight people face criminal charges following a multi-day human trafficking and prostitution sting in Pasco County, authorities announced.

Zephyrhills Police Human Trafficking Operation

What we know:

A four-day law enforcement operation targeting commercial sexual exploitation, human trafficking, prostitution solicitation and individuals seeking unlawful sexual contact with minors led to eight arrests in Pasco County.

The Zephyrhills Police Department conducted the operation in collaboration with the St. Petersburg Police Department and the Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Task Force.

Investigators arrested eight individuals on various charges:

Jorge Silva Montebello , 26, of Brazil, charged with human trafficking and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Marvin Thornton , 41, of Tampa, charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted human trafficking, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and prohibited use of computer services.

Glenn Logan , 69, of Lakeland, charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

David Exantus , 32, of Tampa, charged with soliciting prostitution.

Kendall Freeman , 18, of Tampa, charged with soliciting prostitution.

Charles Derr , 32, of Dade City, charged with soliciting prostitution.

Destiny Rodriguez , 28, of Houston, Texas, charged with soliciting prostitution.

Sheila Gomez-Fontanez, 19, of Houston, Texas, charged with soliciting prostitution.

Unanswered Questions in Investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the specific dates or precise locations where the four-day undercover operation took place.

Official Police Statement

What they're saying:

"This operation reflects our continued commitment to identifying individuals who exploit vulnerable people, attempt to engage in unlawful sexual activity with minors, or contribute to the demand that commercial sexual exploitation to continue," Zephyrhills Police Chief Derek Brewer said.