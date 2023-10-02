Pasco County man wins $1 million prize in "A Year For Life" scratch-off game

article

A Pasco County man claimed a $1 million prize from the "A Year for Life Spectacular" Scratch-Off game, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

READ: Clearwater man wins $1 million on $50 scratch-off ticket

Maurice Ennis, 61, of San Antonio, Florida, claimed the prize after purchasing his winning ticket from Jiffy Food and Deli at 32951 College Avenue. The retailer who sold the ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 Scratch-Off game launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.