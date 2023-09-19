Clearwater man wins $1 million on $50 scratch-off ticket

article

A Clearwater man claimed a $1 million prize from a $50 Florida Lottery scratch-off.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that Krenar Gavani, 57, of Clearwater, won the prize from the Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-Off Game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Gavani purchased the ticket from Race Trac, located at 2854 Gulf to Bay Boulevard. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-Off Game features two top pizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.