Pasco County man turns homes into neighborhood attractions with Christmas lights, synced music

Syncing your lights to music is turning ordinary homes into neighborhood attractions throughout the Christmas season.

Barry Wiles is a mastermind behind his laptop, creating these merry and bright showstoppers through his company called Sequence Solutions.

"They put together the props and things on their houses. And then I write the sequences to the songs that they can put on their shows and then the lights to the music," explained Wiles.

SEE MORE TAMPA BAY AREA HOLIDAY LIGHTS

It takes some time to get everything just right. Wiles said he spends anywhere from 30 to 40 house per song, depending on the length of the song.

"I'm listening for the mood. I'm listening for the direction the song's going," said Wiles. "We try to stay away from songs that are super long because people get bored."

He took on this festive feat about 12 years ago when his neighborhood hosted a holiday decorating contest.

"My wife and I both have technical backgrounds. I saw this commercial where they were blinking lights to music. I said, 'That's really cool. It'd be interesting to see how to do that.' And then maybe we could do something different for the neighborhood," said Wiles.

READ: Restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in 2023

Now, he's giving other homeowners an edge. Wiles has even had customers who have been on ‘The Greatest Light Fight.’

He said this business isn't just about making a profit, though. There's also a spirit of giving back.

"We've lost a lot of family members to cancer. Twenty percent of everything I make on the lighting business, I donate to the American Cancer Society," Wiles said. "In the world right now, there's a lot of conflict going on. It's kind of neat to put something positive out there, you know, for people to see."

For more information about Sequence Solutions, visit sequencesol.com.