The Brief Pasco County elite athlete Marlynne Stutzman is shattering stereotypes for neurodivergent competitors in long-distance sports. Despite breaking records worldwide, Stutzman faces structural rules that deny her traditional podium awards and prize money. Major marathons are changing their policies for inclusive divisions, while other multi-sport events still delay equal recognition.



A Pasco County endurance runner is shattering sports inclusion barriers while fighting for equal competitive recognition after rewriting the record books for neurodivergent athletes.

Elite athletic profile

What we know:

Marlynne Stutzman, a runner with autism who does not read or write, has built a historic resume in elite long-distance racing.

Known as "The Fish," she ran her first 5K in 19 minutes and has since crossed the Boston Marathon finish line in 3 hours and 34 minutes, placing her ahead of 65% of all women in the traditional open field.

"I surprised myself," Marlynne Stutzman said with a grin.

She also conquered the two-mile open-water swim at Alcatraz and became the first female neurodivergent athlete to complete both a full IRONMAN triathlon and the Boston Marathon.

Her father, Tod Stutzman, said her aquatic talents showed up early. "We took her to the YMCA for some swimming lessons and she was jumping off the high dive before she could even walk."

Childhood photographs of Marlynne Stutzman, who showed natural aquatic talents and love for the water at a very early age.

The podium penalty

The backstory:

The equity battle reached a turning point at the Panama City IRONMAN, where Marlynne Stutzman clocked the fastest time of any female runner in her entire age group, earning a Guinness World Record.

However, because she registered in the PC/ID category, officials denied her the top-spot award.

Her father, Tod Stutzman, noted that true inclusion requires giving the fastest runner the award they earned to let the public know people with disabilities can truly compete.

"If you've got somebody with the best time in that age group—if you're really inclusive—you'd get the award for being the fastest," Tod Stutzman said. "The recognition is what lets the public know that people with disabilities can compete."

Marlynne Stutzman proudly smiles while wearing her sports medals after rewriting the rules of inclusion for neurodivergent competitors.

Inspiring future champions

Local perspective:

Marlynne Stutzman is channeling her competitive drive into local mentorship, recently visiting a Special Education class at Starkey Ranch K-8 to spark motivation among students.

Her presence left a deep impression on William Nasr, a 5-year veteran of the Special Olympics, who said Stutzman makes him feel like he can be a champion too.

Marlynne Stutzman, who is also a Special Olympics Hall of Fame inductee, works closely with the Chris Nikic 1% Better Foundation and the Flutie Foundation for Autism.

Marlynne Stutzman gives a double thumbs-up on the beach ahead of an open-water swim training session.

Evolving race policies

What's next:

The global sporting community is slowly adjusting its rulebooks, though the competitive landscape remains uneven.

Both the Boston Marathon and London Marathon updated their rules to allow athletes running in the PC/ID and T20 categories to officially compete for prize money.

Meanwhile, the IRONMAN Group recently changed its division name to "Para Open" but still does not offer prize money or standard podium awards for the category.

A collage showing elite endurance athlete Marlynne Stutzman celebrating with her team and family after record-breaking races.

Developing long-term plans

What they're saying:

In response to inquiries regarding potential rule changes, IRONMAN officials said they maintain "an active dialogue with athletes and advocates."

The organization stated it is actively developing a long-term plan to introduce specific sub-classifications within the division to create more meaningful competitive groupings.

Tod Stutzman emphasized that observers need to move past thinking the achievements are simply cute and start taking his daughter seriously as an elite competitor.

Division rule barriers

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when all major sports organizations will fully update their competitive policies to guarantee equal podium rewards for athletes in neurodiverse categories.

While the PC/ID (Physically Challenged/Intellectually Disabled) division was created to classify these competitors, many races still prohibit them from winning traditional age-group awards or prize money, even when they outpace the entire field. Officials have not confirmed a specific timeline for when structural changes will resolve these award disparities globally.

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