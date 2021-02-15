Pasco County school officials increase spectator capacity for sporting events

Pasco County parents will have more to cheer for beginning today, the district is doubling the number of spectators and attendees for extracurricular events and performances.



The district will now allow 50% capacity at all outdoor athletic and performing arts events and up to four spectators per student at indoor events.

The revision comes after weeks of declining local COVID-19 cases and infection rates in Pasco County. The district says the change was made in consultation with the Pasco Department of Health.



"We want parents and friends to be able to attend school events, so long as it can be done safely," said Kurt Browning, Pasco Superintendent of Schools. "With all decisions we make, our first priority is the health and safety of our student, staff, and families."

Attendees must wear masks at indoor events. When outdoors, spectators and audience members must wear a mask while entering and leaving the venue, and when leaving their seats to visit the concession stand or restroom, but they aren’t required while sitting in the stands.

Spectators and audience members still will be required to maintain appropriate social distance with anyone other than direct family members.

Pasco County began the school year with a 50% capacity limit on events but In November, as new COVID-19 infections in the county began to spike, the district did away with spectators entirely.

The change didn’t last long. Facing major backlash from parents, the district reversed the new spectator rule just two weeks later and began allowing two spectators per student.