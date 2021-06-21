Pasco County schools offering free COVID-19 shots

Pasco County School District officials say they are trying to help students get vaccinated before the start of the new school year.

The district is hosting vaccination events at several schools from Monday, June 21 to Wednesday, June 23. They will be offering the Pfizer vaccine for students age 12 and older.

Appointments are required. Parents can fill out an online registration form on the school district’s website: pasco.k12.fl.us.

Vaccinations will also be available for children’s eligible family members.

Because Pfizer includes two doses, families must plan to be available for the second dose. The list of dates and times are below for the first and second doses:

June 21 and July 12

J. W. Mitchell High School cafeteria, from 8 a.m. to noon. Enter the school from Photonics Drive and park in the first parking lot on the right.

Anclote High School media center, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Park in the student parking lot.

June 22 and July 13

Sunlake High School classrooms in new building, from 8 a.m. to noon. Parking in the student parking area.

Fivay High School cafeteria, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Park in the lot on Chicago Avenue.

July 23 and July 14

Pasco High School cafeteria, from 8 a.m. to noon. From SR 52, pull in after tennis courts and park in staff or gym parking lot.

Wiregrass Ranch High School commons area, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Park in faculty parking lot and take sidewalk between Building 300 and main office.

