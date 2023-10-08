Pasco County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 58-year-old man

article

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in finding Michael Russell who has been reported missing.

Police say Russell was last seen on Oct. 6 around 8:45 p.m., in the Central Blvd. area of Land O' Lakes.

READ: Pasco County cracks down on school fights: 'There will be no second chances'

He is 58 years old and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Russell is six feet tall and weighs around 185 lbs, according to police.