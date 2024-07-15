Pasco County stabbing, carjacking suspect captured after crashing vehicle during multi-county chase

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Monday morning crime spree in Pasco County came to an end when deputies say the suspect crashed a vehicle he used to lead deputies on a chase through two Bay Area counties.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Gordon Drive in Pasco County around 8:20 a.m. to investigate reports of a man being stabbed.

Ten minutes later, the stabbing suspect carjacked a woman on Dauvin Court in Port Richey, according to PCSO.

Deputies say they chased the yet-to-be-named suspect as he drove through Pasco County, into Hillsborough County, and eventually crashed on the Suncoast Parkway near Ehrlich Road in Tampa.

The man was taken into custody following the crash.

Authorities add that additional victims of the chase have not reported injuries.

According to PCSO, this was an isolated incident with no public safety threat.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

