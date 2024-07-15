Missing Florida kayaker found dead in Polk County

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a kayaker whose body was discovered early Monday morning.

Investigators say a man, who has not yet been publicly identified, went kayaking around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Lake Annie.

READ: 16 puppies allegedly dumped at gas station saved by Pasco County rescue group

Around 5 p.m., his friends got in a canoe to look for him and found a kayak turned upside down on the water, according to PCSO.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say the man’s friends reported him missing around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

READ: 'Evil man' accused of murdering 2 people in Tampa before running from deputies, officials say

First responders launched boats from PCSO and Polk County Fire Rescue and discovered the man’s body floating in the lake.

His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter