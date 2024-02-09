Subject in Pasco County fires shots at deputies; PCSO, SWAT teams on scene

article

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Zephyrhills that has gotten SWAT teams involved, according to authorities.

PCSO was assisting another agency with serving a warrant at a home in Ruth Avenue Friday morning when the subject involved in the warrant fired shots at deputies, according to officials. Deputies returned fire, according to PCSO.

There are no injuries to deputies, and it is currently unknown if the subject was injured.

The subject remains inside the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.