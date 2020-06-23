Pasco County to require masks in businesses, government facilities

Pasco County Administrator Dan Biles issued an executive order Tuesday requiring anyone in the county wear a face covering while indoors at a public business or county government facility, effective immediately.

The order was prompted by what the county called a "sharp increase" in cases of COVID-19, especially in younger people.

The face-covering order is part of the county's effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Exceptions to the order include children under the age of two and anyone with an existing health condition that would be complicated by wearing a mask.

Although the order is effective immediately, Pasco County Code Enforcement will not begin to enforce the order until Thursday, June 25 at 5 p.m., at which time they will focus on educating the public.

After that, not wearing a mask could result in a $250 fine.

Resources and information for individuals and businesses in Pasco County regarding the face-covering order are available at https://www.pascocountyfl.net/4146/Coronavirus-Information-Pasco-County-Ope.