Pasco County’s ‘Edward Scissorhands’ home gets makeover to look as it did for the movie

The Pasco County home that was one of the main sets used in the movie ‘Edward Scissorhands’ started getting a makeover Thursday, as the new owners decided they wanted it to look more like the house in the film.

The home on Tinsmith Circle was among the most memorable sets in the film, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The house went on the market earlier this year and caught the attention of some local fans.

"We were the first offer in and we were pretty excited that, let's just hold our breath and let's just see," said Sharon Licalzi, one of the homeowners.

Joey Licalzi believes their offer was accepted because of his connection to the movie. He worked at a restaurant in Wesley Chapel, where the facade of the ‘Edward Scissorhands’ castle was built, during filming and washed dishes for the crew.

"She turned down cash offers and offers from all over the world just because I was the dishwasher for the movie staff and that's how we landed it," he said.

The couple has lived in the home for about two months and has now decided to repaint it to match what it looked like on the big screen.

"We do want to turn this into almost like a gallery," said Sharon Licalzi, adding she wants to find some of the decor used in the movie and open the home up to the public.

"The home is priceless and I can't believe we own it and every day you don't know what's coming," added Joey Licalzi. "It's not like a normal house."

Several other locations used for filming in Tampa Bay still remain, including a bank vault located at the bottom of Rivergate Tower in downtown Tampa, which some call the Sykes building, and the Southgate shopping center in Lakeland.

