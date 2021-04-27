Pasco deputies searching for missing 11-year-old

article

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Deputies say Bailey Palm was last seen Tuesday around 4:15 p.m. near the 17900 block of Normandeau St., in Spring Hill.

Bailey is 5-foot-3, weighs 115 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with blue lettering, blue jeans, and white flip-flops.

Anyone who sees Bailey Palm or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102, option 7.

The sheriff's office classified the 11-year-old as a "runaway."