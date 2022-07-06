Pasco fire: Man flown to hospital after propane grill explodes in his face in Land O' Lakes

article

A man was flown to the hospital Wednesday evening after a propane grill exploded in his face on Calla Lily Drive in Land O' Lakes, Pasco Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters said the man was trying to light the propane grill when it exploded in his face.

Crews at the scene called for a medical helicopter to fly him to the hospital because of his burns, according to Pasco fire officials.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

