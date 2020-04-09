Pasco Sheriff's Office uses power of social media to recommend local restaurants during pandemic

Dining areas across Florida were forced to close in March due to the spread of COVID-19, but many restaurants remain open for carryout.

In order to ensure those businesses are getting service, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office is using its social media presence to boost the takeout and delivery of local restaurants.

On Twitter, different deputies take the time to pause and record a video touting a local business' food and workers.

For ideas on where to eat, you can follow the sheriff's office on Twitter.



