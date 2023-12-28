Tampa police stepping up patrols to crack down on drunk driving on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is one of the deadliest days for impaired driving. It's why the Tampa Police Department is stepping up patrols and plans to have officers all across the city to crack down against drunk driving.

"If this operation prevents somebody from getting behind the wheel impaired, then this is a win for us," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during Christmas and New Year's in 2021, there were at least 304 drunk-driving related deaths nationwide. Meanwhile, in Tampa so far this year, police have made more than 1,500 DUI arrests.

READ: Tonya Whipp's family pleads for answers seven months after Polk County woman's disappearance

"Don't be the next one. With all the officers that we have out there, we will be in full force and making arrests. I guarantee you, you don't want to spend New Year's Eve in the back of one of our police cars," Bercaw said.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol already made one DUI arrest early Wednesday morning. They said the driver of a black sedan – 24-year-old Jaylen Waddy – crashed into a sign at the Marathon gas station on US 41 in Land O' Lakes after troopers tried to pull him over for speeding and reckless driving.

Troopers later found an empty bottle of Hennessy in his car and said at the hospital he smelled of alcohol. He's now facing a slew of charges, including DUI and reckless driving.

His arrest is exactly what TPD doesn't want to see happen this New Year's Eve.

MORE: Danny Masterson’s mugshot released

"DUI crashes are 100% preventable. If you know that you've had something to drink, be responsible, get a designated driver," Tampa Police Sgt. Demetrius German said.

Along with rideshare options, AAA will be offering their Tow To Go program beginning Friday at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Tuesday where tow trucks will transport an impaired person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free.

Along with impaired driving, TPD is also warning against celebratory gunfire and calling on the public's help at major events to be vigilant and report anything suspicious.

"Be our eyes and ears. Even if you think it's something, so minute let us know," Bercaw said.