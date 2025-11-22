FDLE investigating suspect's death while in custody

The Brief A man who was acting erratically at a Bradenton gas station was arrested and taken to a hospital where he later died, according to the Bradenton Police Department. 51-year-old Todd Donahue called 911 early on Saturday morning to report that he was on 1st St. and "the cartel" was chasing him, police said. An autopsy will be conducted to determine Donahue's cause of death.



An investigation is underway after a man in police custody was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

The backstory:

51-year-old Todd Donahue called 911 early on Saturday morning to report that he was on 1st St. and "the cartel" was chasing him, police said.

A second caller at a nearby Wawa gas station reported seeing a man, later identified as Donahue, acting erratically at the gas station.

When officers arrived, they said Donahue's behavior met the criteria for the Florida Baker Act.

Donahue resisted arrest, but officers were able to detain him.

He was then taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital to get a laceration treated. During the trip to the hospital, he became unresponsive.

Donahue died at the hospital later on Saturday morning. An autopsy will be conducted to determine Donahue's cause of death.

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take the lead on the death investigation. After the FDLE concludes, Bradenton will conduct an internal investigation to ensure that the involved officers followed all department policies and procedures.

