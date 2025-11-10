Expand / Collapse search
Stylish passenger pup safe after driver arrested for DUI in West Palm Beach

By Joe Espy
Published  November 10, 2025 11:09am EST
Florida
FOX 13 News

 

WEST PALM BEACH Fla. - A well-dressed passenger pup is safe after its Florida caregiver was arrested for DUI.

What we know:

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, officers responded to a crash over the weekend and were nearly hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The vehicle was pulled over, and the driver was found to be intoxicated. No one was injured in the crash, including a dapperly-dressed dog that had been along for the ride.

Courtesy: West Palm Beach Police Department

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the West Palm Beach Police Department.

