Patient caught on camera loading handgun in purse arrested at Sarasota hospital, police say

The Bradenton Police Department is investigating after they say a female patient at Blake Hospital was seen on surveillance video loading a firearm in her purse while in the emergency department early Wednesday morning.

Police say a hospital staffer called 911 shortly after 2:15 a.m. after Jamekeyra Ulisa Levertt-Chapman, 37, of Sarasota, was caught on camera loading the weapon.

After a brief conversation with the woman, a hospital security guard seized the weapon from her purse and officers called to the scene took her into custody, according to BPD.

Investigating officers say they seized a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 handgun, a semi-automatic weapon, with an incorporated laser, which had been secured by the security guard.

According to BPD, the suspect’s purse contained one high-capacity (50 round) drum-style magazine with 36 loaded rounds; two magazines containing a total of 13 loaded rounds; and 14 loose rounds.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Police say additional witnesses told them that they saw the suspect loading what appeared to be bullets into a magazine.

Chapman is charged with introducing a firearm into a hospital and possession of a concealed weapon without a concealed weapon permit, which are both felonies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley, 941-932-9356. Tipsters may email any information on this or other cases to BPDTips@BradentonPD.com. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

