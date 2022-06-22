Expand / Collapse search

Patient caught on camera loading handgun in purse arrested at Sarasota hospital, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Police Department is investigating after they say a female patient at Blake Hospital was seen on surveillance video loading a firearm in her purse while in the emergency department early Wednesday morning. 

Police say a hospital staffer called 911 shortly after 2:15 a.m. after Jamekeyra Ulisa Levertt-Chapman, 37, of Sarasota, was caught on camera loading the weapon. 

After a brief conversation with the woman, a hospital security guard seized the weapon from her purse and officers called to the scene took her into custody, according to BPD.

Investigating officers say they seized a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 handgun, a semi-automatic weapon, with an incorporated laser, which had been secured by the security guard. 

According to BPD, the suspect’s purse contained one high-capacity (50 round) drum-style magazine with 36 loaded rounds; two magazines containing a total of 13 loaded rounds; and 14 loose rounds. 

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Police say additional witnesses told them that they saw the suspect loading what appeared to be bullets into a magazine.

Chapman is charged with introducing a firearm into a hospital and possession of a concealed weapon without a concealed weapon permit, which are both felonies.

