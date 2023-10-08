Expand / Collapse search

Patient left with severe burns after fire breaks out at North Port Rehabilitation Center

By Fox 13 News Staff
Sarasota County
Photo courtesy: North Port Fire & rescue 

NORTH PORT, Fla. - On Sunday afternoon, two patients at North Port Rehabilitation Center were injured after a fire broke out, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at around 3:38 p.m.

Firefighters say upon arriving at the scene; they discovered an extinguished fire in the bed of one of the patients.

One patient suffered severe burns and has been transported to a medical facility for further treatment and evaluation, firefighters said.

A second patient who was in the same room is under evaluation. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 