Skyway Bridge won't display rainbow colors for Pride Month this year

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge will not light up for some awareness events this summer, including Gay Pride Month in June.

The Skyway Bridge has been a beacon of pride for the last three years, showcasing a rainbow light display for one week in June, but you won't see those vibrant lights this year.

Manatee County Commission Chair Mike Rahn disapproved of requests for several light displays, including Pride and Gun Violence Awareness Day. He says he felt the lights were being politicized.

The Florida Department of Transportation says all Florida bridges, including the Skyway, will now be lit up red, white, and blue this summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Since the Skyway Bridge touches Manatee, Hillsborough, and Pinellas counties, the agency requires displays to be approved by all three county commissions.

Rahn says Manatee no longer wants to be responsible for approving requests.

"What's happened is the lighting of the bridge has somewhat gotten out of control with all the requests we get," Rahn said. "We get requests every single day to light the bridge for every event that is out there, and it should not fall with us as a county commission or a county commission; it should fall on FDOT."

This new lighting plan means other special days like Juneteenth and Mental Health Awareness Day won't be recognized on bridges this year either.