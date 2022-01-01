PCFR: Florida man falls off bike, accidentally stabs himself with sword

A man was hospitalized Saturday evening after he fell off a bicycle and accidentally stabbed himself with a sword in his backpack, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

It happened in the 40500 block of Jerry Road in Zephyrhills.

Rescue crews say the man was airlifted to an area hospital as a trauma alert. His condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

