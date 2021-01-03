PCSO: 2 arrested, 1 on the run after FWC officer run over by ATV

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer was injured Saturday night near the Avon Park Bombing Range when he was run over by an ATV, according to the FWC.

The FWC says the officer was patrolling the Avon Park Bombing Range around 9 p.m. when he saw three people shining a spotlight from River Ranch into the Avon Park Bombing Range property.

There was a struggle when the officer stopped the individuals and the suspects ran the officer over with their ATV as they fled the scene, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including FWC; Highlands and Osceola County Sheriff's Offices; and Auburndale, Lakeland, Lake Wales, and Winter Haven Police Departments.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it has two of the three suspects in custody. The third suspect is still at large.

The officer was taken to the hospital, treated for injuries and released.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

