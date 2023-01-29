PCSO: Lake Alfred man killed in Polk County crash

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lake Alfred man Saturday night.

According to investigators, 38-year-old Bryam Torres was traveling north on US 27 near Charles Street, just south of Frostproof, shortly after 8:10 p.m. when his 2011 gray Isuzu Trooper left the roadway as he tried to go around a slight curve.

Torres, who deputies say was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected as the vehicle flipped several times.

He was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and died shortly after arrival.

The two northbound lanes of US 27 were shut down for one hour, then operated with only one northbound lane for an additional two hours while deputies investigated.