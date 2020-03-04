PCSO: Speed, alcohol led to ATV crash that killed 1

Impairment and excessive speed appeared to play a role in an ATV crash that killed a man Tuesday evening, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Sion Davis Evans, 34, was driving an ATV alongside Deen Still Road, west of State Road 33 when the crash occurred.

Evans’ friend was riding ahead of him and did not see or hear the crash. However, when the friend realized Evans wasn’t right behind him, he turned around and found Evans trapped underneath the ATV.

According to the PCSO, tire marks and an independent witness said the ATV was speeding when it entered a roundabout, went up on two wheels, causing the driver to lose control. The ATV struck a curb, flipped onto its side and struck a light pole.

Investigators said Evans, who was not wearing any protective clothing or a helmet, was ejected from the vehicle, became trapped underneath the flipped ATV and died.

Numerous beer cans and a cooler were located on the ATV and a strong odor of alcohol was on Evans, according to the PCSO.

