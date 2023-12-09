Pedestrian, bicyclist killed in St. Pete crash, police say

A vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon in St. Petersburg left a pedestrian and a bicyclist dead.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a Toyota Corolla and a Mazda sedan crashed on 4th Street North at 72nd Avenue North around 2:20 p.m.

Upon impact, police say one vehicle left the roadway and struck the pedestrian and bicyclist.

SPPD says the pedestrian, an adult woman, was taken to an area hospital and later died from her injuries.

The bicyclist, an adult male, died at the scene.

Neither driver was injured, according to police.

The northbound lanes of 4th Street between 69 and 73rd Avenue will be closed for several hours while police investigate.

The southbound lanes are open.

