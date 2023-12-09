Deadly Sunshine Skyway crash: 3rd person dies after suspect in stolen car crashes head-on with Uber driver

An Ohio woman is now the third person to die from injuries sustained in a wrong-way crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Leosvany Arias Roman, 22, was fleeing from law enforcement officers in a stolen vehicle when he collided head-on with a Dodge Caravan operated by an Uber driver Wednesday night.

The Uber driver and one of the three passengers died at the scene. A 51-year-old woman riding in the Caravan died early Saturday morning. A 24-year-old male passenger in the Caravan was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Roman, who was driving stolen Ford Mustang, rammed a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office patrol car when deputies tried to pull him over on Wednesday.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Officials say he fled on southbound I-275 at a high rate of speed. HCSO's aerial unit tracked the Mustang and was able to give updates on its location.

When a state trooper tried to pull over the Mustang as it reached the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, FHP said it collided with the FHP vehicle, continued southbound to the top of the bridge, turned around, and rammed the FHP vehicle before continuing at high speed, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-275. That’s when officials say he crashed into the Dodge Caravan.

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Roman has been charged with grand theft motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officer with deadly weapon, felony murder and vehicular homicide. Mohammed Ali Pujol is also facing charges.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Pujol was sitting in a silver Mercedes sedan parked next to the white Mustang Roman had been driving in when he sped towards a deputy who managed to jump out of the way.

Tampa Police Department officers assisted by attempting a traffic stop and ultimately using stop sticks on North Nebraska Avenue to stop and arrest Pujol.

Mohammed Ali Pujol mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"This criminal had no regard for human life. Our deputies, facing danger, had to jump out of the way of a man they feared would run them over to get away," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The additional charges he faces will ensure the only road he's ever on again is the one that leads straight to jail."

The deadly crash is still under investigation.