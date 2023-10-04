Pedestrian causes crash, dies after not using crosswalk in Pinellas Park: Police

article

Investigators say a woman died after crossing a street in Pinellas Park and getting hit by a car on Tuesday night.

According to police, there was a crash in the 9400 block of 49th St N around 10:24 p.m.

Officials say James Cramer was driving a silver Chevrolet north on 49th Street N when Donna Yarish crossed the street west to east, outside the crosswalk.

Yarish was hit by the front of Cramer's car while in the center lane, according to authorities.

Police say that no criminal charges stemmed from the crash since Yarish was found to be at fault and Cramer remained on the scene. Cramer is cooperating with the investigation, according to officials.

Yarish was taken to a local hospital which is where she died, according to authorities.