Pedestrian dies in Lakeland crash, police say

A 75-year-old woman passed away following a traffic crash in Lakeland, according to police.

Lakeland police said the crash occurred Wednesday around 9:50 a.m. They said the pedestrian, identified as Shirley Worley, was attempting to cross North Socrum Loop Road from east to west. At the same time, the driver was an SUV was heading north near the intersection of Sandpiper's Way when the vehicle struck the pedestrian.

Police said Worley was in an area where there was no pedestrian crosswalk. The driver of the SUV stopped and remained at the scene, according to the agency.

Officials said the victim passed away at the scene.

The driver had no physical injuries, police said. They said neither impairment nor speed appear to be factors in the crash, but police are continuing to investigate the deadly crash.