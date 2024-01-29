Pedestrian struck, killed by motorcycle in Clearwater

article

A 56-year-old man died at a hospital in Clearwater after being hit by a motorcycle on Sunday night, according to officials.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the crash at Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Mercury Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.

READ: Woman who couldn't pay bus fare wanted for beating PSTA driver: Clearwater Police

According to police, the 56-year-old was crossing Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard when he was hit by a westbound motorcycle. First responders say the pedestrian was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he died.

The 25-year-old motorcyclist had minor injures and was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, according to officials.

Authorities say they have not notified next of kin of the victim.