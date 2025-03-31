Pedestrian hit & killed, investigation closes portion of busy road in Pinellas Park

The Brief A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at 66th St. N. and 78th Ave. N. in Pinellas Park early Monday. The pedestrian died at the hospital, according to Pinellas Park police. The investigation forced the closure of the northbound side of 66th St. N.



One person died after being hit by a car in Pinellas Park early Monday, the police department said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the intersection of 66th St. N. and 78th Ave. N. shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to police.

Investigators say the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

The northbound side of 66th St. N. is closed at 78th Ave. N. during the investigation.

What we don't know:

The name of the person who died has not been released.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas Park Police Department.

