Pedestrian hit & killed, investigation closes portion of busy road in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - One person died after being hit by a car in Pinellas Park early Monday, the police department said.
What we know:
Officers responded to the intersection of 66th St. N. and 78th Ave. N. shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to police.
Investigators say the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.
The northbound side of 66th St. N. is closed at 78th Ave. N. during the investigation.
What we don't know:
The name of the person who died has not been released.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas Park Police Department.
