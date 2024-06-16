Pedestrian hit by truck during deadly Citrus County crash: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 36-year-old Homosassa man died after being hit by a truck on Saturday night, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a Dodge Ram being driven by a 75-year-old Lecanto man was headed east on CR-490, approaching South Lantana Way, just before 12 a.m.

Authorities say the Homosassa man was walking a Lectric bike across the highway when he entered the path of the truck.

According to troopers, the pedestrian was hit and killed.

