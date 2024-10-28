Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries: Police
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on Sunday evening in Clearwater is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It happened shortly before 5:35 p.m. in the 2200 block of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.
Police say a 38-year-old pedestrian was crossing from south to north and was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 46-year-old man.
The pedestrian, who has not been publicly identified, was taken via medical helicopter to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be a factor on the driver’s part.
